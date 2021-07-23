Donna Jean Masters, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, July 10, 2021, Donna Jean Masters, 93, went home to be with loved ones who have gone before her.

Donna was born on April 25, 1928, in Youngstown, Ohio, to Charles and Dorothy (Finch) Moore.

She was the eldest of 10 children and resided in Youngstown her entire life.

Donna was the beloved and respected Matriarch of her family. A devoted Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother; her wisdom, honesty and grace are forever engrained in the generations. She exhibited a genuine love of life and of her family, adopting the optimistic motto, “Life is but a dream.” One of her favorite ways to show love was through cooking and baking; Donna’s apple pie was an all-time family favorite.

On June 24, 1950, Donna married her high school sweetheart, Dudley J. Masters, together they raised four daughters. They were married for 54 years. Both graduated from South High School in 1946 and remained actively involved on their reunion committee until the 60th class reunion.

Donna was a woman of great faith and lived her life by the credo “we are here to serve”.

As a young mother she was President of the PTA and Leader of Girl Scouts and Campfire Girls. She volunteered for the American Cancer Society, the Board of Elections and gave faithfully to every charity under the sun. She was President of the Auxiliary Society of Professional Engineers and a Docent for the Butler Art Institute. She was a dedicated member of Austintown Community Church, where she served on the consistory and as a youth-mentor.

Donna is survived to celebrate her life by children, Patricia (James) Pieron, Jane Miller (Randall Hess) and Marolan (Edward) Sunseri; grandchildren, Joshua (Jennifer) Chamberlain, Whitney (Scott) Greer, Heather (Joseph) Carcelli, Matthew (Ruby) Pieron, Brett (Kerry) Miller, Eric Miller, Katie (Dale) Grimm and Emiley (Nathaniel) Body; great-grandchildren, Rossi, Charlie, Dudley, Grace, Olan, Alexia, Gabriella, Ellison, Collin, Ashleigh, Olivia and Ezra; sisters, Nancy Mercier, Carol Lautner; brothers, Thomas Moore, Robert Moore; brother-in-law, Richard Masters and her cherished companion of 15 years, William Dunlap.

Besides her parents; Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Dudley; her eldest daughter, Vicki Chamberlain Woody and her brothers, John Ferguson, William Moore, Charles Moore, Jr., James Moore and Raymond Moore.

On behalf of Donna, her family would like to express their deepest gratitude for the care and compassion that she received from (RN) Kendra, (HHA) Leetonia and Stacey, (Chaplin) Laurie and the entire staff of Crossroads Hospice.

A private service will be held to honor Donna’s remarkable life.

In her memory, donations may be made to the “Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care” of Green, Ohio.

