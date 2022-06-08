AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Jean Kollar, 82, passed away at her home on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Donna was born August 14, 1939, in Youngstown, the daughter of Dominic and Phyllis (Polon) Stellutto and was a lifelong area resident.

Her husband John “Jack” Kollar, whom she married September 22, 1962, passed away December 23, 2016.

Donna leaves two sons, John (Maureen) and David (Lisa M.) and a daughter, Lisa T. Kollar, all of Austintown; four grandchildren, Emily, Sydney, Kristeena (Kiki) and David; one great-granddaughter, Josephine; a brother, Louis Stellutto of Tavares, Florida and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, Donna was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Betty Lou Stellutto.

Donna was a 1957 graduate of the Rayen School where she excelled in Acapella and the Girls’ Octet. She also participated in Y-Teens and Service Group.

Donna worked as a paralegal for many years and was a dedicated and organized homemaker.

She loved dancing, playing bingo, playing cards, going to the casino and playing on her iPad. Donna was proud of her Italian heritage and was a great cook and baker. She was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother who loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She was a strong, independent, good-hearted and generous woman who always let you know what was on her mind.

Donna’s family would like to express their sincere thanks to Dr. Antoine Chahine and his staff at the Blood and Cancer Center for many years of professional and wonderful care.

Private services were held.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

To send flowers to the family of Donna, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 9 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.