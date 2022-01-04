AUSTINTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held at 5:00 p.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel for Donna Jean Kelly, 81 of Austintown Township. Donna passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022, after a battle with COVID 19.

She was born October 5, 1940, in Franklin, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Marion and Cecil (Swarm) Keely.

She graduated from Franklin High School and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Donna was a member of the Salvation Army and her hobbies included crossword puzzles and reading newspapers. Most of all, Donna enjoyed spending time with her family, especially with her two granddaughters, watching them play softball and going to their choir concerts.

Donna’s husband, Gerald Kelly, Sr. passed away in 2005.

Donna leaves three children, Alice Kelly of Austintown, Gerald Kelly, Jr. of Austintown and Raymond (Sherri) Kelly of Sandy Lake, Pennsylvania, as well as two granddaughters, Alexandria and Hermione Coe.

Besides her parents and husband, Donna was preceded in death by two sons, Jerry and Douglas Kelly; one sister, Alice Keely; one brother, Ronald Keely; one half-brother, Donald Keely and a sister-in-law, Ruby Keely.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. Saturday, January 8 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel where services will begin at 5:00 p.m.

