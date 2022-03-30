NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Jean (May) Hunt, age 79, of Newton Falls, Ohio passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Donna was born May 24, 1942, to the late Harry and Grace May in Youngstown, Ohio.

She was a graduate of Jackson Milton High School and member of the Pricetown United Methodist Church.

Throughout her life, Donna served in multiple, meaningful careers including several health care positions in nursing homes, a police officer for Milton Township, a security guard for Kmart and engraver for Things Remembered.

A nature enthusiast and animal lover, Donna cared for domestic pets and wildlife. She and her furry companion Gracie were inseparable; they enjoyed going to the salon and groomer to look their best. She cared for stray cats, often finding homes for them. She was a steward of wildlife, often saving birds from hazards like trash and fishing hooks. Donna loved butterflies, especially Monarchs. Every year, she raised Monarchs and supported their habitat by growing milkweed.

Donna incorporated her love of nature into her crafting hobbies. She created beautiful wreaths, paintings on stones from Lake Erie and other beautiful decorations. Through her photography, she captured gorgeous landscapes and beautiful family moments. She often gifted these treasures to friends and family members and entered her creations into local fair competitions.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents Harry and Grace May and brother-in-law Jim Dye.

Donna leaves behind her beloved companion Gracie and an extensive, loving family. She is survived by her sister JoAnn Dye; her three sons John (Cathy) Bortmas, Gary (Charlie) Bortmas and David (Stephanie) Bortmas; her grandchildren John (Hannah) Bortmas, Nick Bortmas, Michael Bortmas, Dom (Stephanie) Bortruex, Chloe (AJ) Morrow, Emma Bortmas, Devon Bortmas and Courtney Siddens; her great-grandchildren Eden Bortmas, Wyatt Bortmas, Kira Rose Davidson, Paige Bortmas and Brynlee Rose Siddens and nephews Ed Dye, Randy (Michelle) Dye and niece Tammy (Rob) Rakusan. Her family and friends will miss her company, creativity and laughter.

Visitation hours will take place Friday, April 1 from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, 5797 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown, Ohio, followed by the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. and burial at Eckis Cemetery.

Friends and family may send flowers through From the Heart Floral & Gift located at 41 Lisbon St, Canfield, Ohio.

Donations can be made in Donna’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Save Our Monarchs Foundation. Alzheimer’s Association tribute page: https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Events/Tributes-AlzheimersChampions?pg=fund&fr_id=1060&pxfid=737595 Save Our Monarchs Foundation donation page: https://www.saveourmonarchs.org/in-memoriam.html

