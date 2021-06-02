Donna Jean Helmick, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Jean Helmick, 92, of Canfield, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.



Born December 5, 1928 in Canfield, Donna was the daughter the late Burt and Emma (Court) Hendricks.



Donna was a lifelong resident of Canfield. Donna was a 1947 graduate of Canfield High School and top of her class.

Donna was a homemaker but she also worked for a short period of time at Farmer’s National Bank as a bookkeeper.

She was a lifelong member of Canfield Christian Church, and a member of the Women’s Christian Group and Bridge Club.

Donna enjoyed reading, traveling with her husband and was a dedicated grandmother.



Besides her parents, Donna is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Robert A. Helmick, whom she married September 12, 1948 and died July 8, 2012. She is also preceded in death by her son, Kent and her siblings, Vernon, Lester, Burt, Jr., Vera Atkin, Alberta Bowman and Doris Gething.



She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Kathryn (Jack) Renko and Carol Helmick; her grandchildren, Angela (Kevin) Ireland, Amanda (Mike Lowery) Mavrikis, Shannon (Matt) Jackson and Timothy Helmick and her great-grandchildren, Alexis and Timothy Herrick and Logan and Jordan Ireland.



A private graveside service will be held and Donna will be laid to rest beside her husband.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made in her name to Hospice of the Valley, 9803 Sharrott Road, Youngstown, OH 44514.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

