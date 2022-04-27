AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Jean (Gurd) Goist, 79, of Austintown, passed away on the evening of Monday, April 25, 2022, at Briarfield Manor in Austintown.



Born on May 1, 1942 in Youngstown, Ohio, Donna was the daughter of George D. and Lavonne (Staggs) Gurd.



Donna was a graduate of Vienna High School, Class of 1960.

Prior to retirement in 2014, Donna was a courier for Clinlab and Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Some of Donna’s hobbies included watching the Denver Broncos play football, attending weekly BINGO, playing cards, getting her hair and nails done, enjoying a Sunday drive on a beautiful day and spending time with her grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband James R. Goist, Jr. whom she married March 16, 1985. She is also preceded in death by her baby sister, Diane.



She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Shari (Steven) Kiraly and Carla Sue (Robert) Choby; grandchildren, Kyle (Tricia) Kiraly and Kayla (Kevin) Paolucci; great-grandchildren, Willow R. Kiraly and Greyson T. Paolucci; sister, Darlene (Ellen) Yungbluth and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.



As per Donna’s wishes, there will be no services and she will be laid to rest next to her husband.

The family would like to thank Briarfield Manor staff for making Donna a part of their family upon entering in June of 2020. They would also like to thank Traditions Hospice for their care and compassion during the time she was under their care.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. To share thoughts of sympathy, visit lanefuneralhomes.com.



A television tribute will air Thursday, April 28 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.