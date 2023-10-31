RAVENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna J. Murphy, 70 of Ravenna died Monday afternoon, October 30 at University Hospital.

Donna was born March 11, 1953 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Richard C. and Jean M. (Beck) Tunison, Sr.

She graduated from Fitch High School in 1972.

She had been a receptionist for Ernest Angley Ministries/Grace Cathedral for 38 years, where she was a member.

She leaves her husband, John “Jack” Murphy; three brothers, Richard (Gina) Tunison, David (Tracie) Tunison and Thomas Tunison, all of Austintown and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Donna was preceded in death by a sister, Debra Tunison.

Friends may call on Thursday, November 2 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, where funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 3.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

