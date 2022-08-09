CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna J. DePaul (Parker), 72, of Cortland, passed peacefully at St. Joseph’s Mercy Health on Monday, August 8, 2022, following an interminably painful illness that she battled with grit and dignity. In her last days, she was surrounded by family and friends, all filling her hospital room with declarations of love, stories about her sidesplitting misadventures and reflections on the tremendous impact she had on each of us. Donna left this world in the arms and care of her beloved little sisters knowing she was deeply loved and will be remembered.



Born on October 1, 1949, to the late Donald and Ruth (McAllister) Parker, Donna grew up in Girard, Ohio.

She graduated from Girard High School in 1967 and graduated in 1971 from Youngstown State University with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry and Biology.

She spent most of her career as a medical technologist at Trumbull Memorial Hospital, from which she retired in 2014. From 2003-2004, she stepped away from her job at Trumbull to become an organizer for SEIU/1199. In that role, she passionately and diligently negotiated collective bargaining agreements for Forum Health’s workers, ultimately negotiating a single contract for all workers in 2004. When she returned to her medical technologist role, she remained active with the union, working as a representative and advocate for her hospital colleagues.



Donna loved to read (nobody could read faster), discuss politics and the Constitution (she carried a copy with her at all times), listen to music (Jackson Browne, the Rolling Stones, Tom Petty, to name just a few of her favorites), and to spend time with her dogs. She was an avid afficionado of Law and Order (every single one of them). She counted Die Hard as a Christmas movie. She made the best Thanksgiving meal and chocolate chip cookies. She was inimitable, exceptionally intelligent, and wickedly funny. Donna was an amazing wife, mother, sister and friend.



She is survived by David, her husband and the love of her life who stood by her side to love, care, humor, and comfort her for 50 years. It was the two of them against the world. Her two children: Sara DePaul of Washington DC, and David (Sarah Broome) DePaul of Chandler, Arizona. Her baby sisters, Ruth (Anthony) Wolf of Girard, Ohio and Rita (Robert) McIntosh of Canfield, Ohio. Her older brother, Thomas Parker of Girard, Ohio. Her nieces and nephews, many of whom looked to her for wisdom and wit: Rachel Wolf, Jessica Hylton, Eric Wolf, Christian McIntosh, Connor McIntosh, Bryan Parker, Tina Mauch, Lyndsey Powers, Andrew DePaul, Daniel DePaul, and Dawn Scheetz. And lastly, by her sweet and faithful dogs, Arlo and Cooper. She adored them, and they adored her. They often stood guard over her as she battled her way through illness. They continue to stand guard for her and miss her immeasurably.



In respect of Donna’s wishes, our family will not be holding services.

In lieu of flowers or food to the family, we ask that you make contributions in Donna’s memory to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County.



