AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna J. (Costello) McComb, 86, of Austintown passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, November 30, 2022, at her home surrounded by the love of her family after a short illness.

Donna was born January 7, 1936, in New Springfield, the daughter of Martin and Mary C. (Wise) Costello.

She came to Youngstown as a child. She graduated from South High School class of 1954.

She worked at the G.C. Murphy company before becoming a dedicated homemaker, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

The love of her life, her husband Ronald J. McComb Sr., whom she married January 7, 1956 and enjoyed traveling with on casino bus trips and various other places, preceded her in death on November 18, 2002.

She was a member of Heritage Presbyterian Church where she was a Sunday school teacher, treasurer for the church and sang in the choir. Donna was also a Girl Scout and Club Scout leader.

She is survived by her daughter, Norma (Mike) Booth of Las Vegas, Nevada, son, Ron (Michelle) McComb Jr. of Austintown, daughter Terri (Mike) Taylor of Youngstown and Joyce Russell of Austintown. A sister Jo Ann Gongolach of Colorado and two sisters-in-law. Donna also leaves grandchildren, Jeremy (Laura) Grossman, Elizabeth (Jared) Shina, Sara (Jason) Zura, Becca (Tanner) Stanley, John (Ashley) Russell, Zach McComb and Katie McComb. Great grandchildren, Carson, Emma and Riley Gorssman, Anthony, Adrienne, and Lucy Mitchell, John and Jared Shina, Aeryonnah, Halynah, Avahree and Harper Zura, Clara Stanley, Kyson and Blaze Russell, all of whom she dedicated her life caring for. As well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her brothers, Frederick, Harold, George, Herb and Jim Costello, and her sisters, Mary L. Costello, Meta Costello, Betty Koliser, Virginia Hull and Nancy Cargill.

