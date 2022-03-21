FOWLER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna J. Alexander, 84, passed away Saturday morning, March 19, 2022 at The Legacy Assisted Living in Farmdale.



Donna was born on June 17, 1937 in Orwell, Ohio, a daughter of the late Donald and Enid Sprague.



She was a 1955 graduate of Grand Valley High School.

After high school, she married the love of her life, Leonard Alexander on September 1, 1956.

She loved bowling with Leonard in various leagues and taking their yearly fishing trip to Canada. She was active in the Mathews Athletic Boosters while her children were in school, enjoyed weekly breakfasts with the Copperweld Retirement Group and loved being outdoors, especially camping at Pymatuning and Mosquito Lake Campgrounds.



Donna will be deeply missed by her loving husband, Leonard Alexander; children, Mary Grace (Henry) Lockney, Daniel (Kathy) Alexander, Keith (Christy) Alexander, Kevin (Anna) Alexander and Ken (Tami) Alexander; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and her brother, David (Ida) Sprague.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Ebbinghaus and one grandson.



Family and friends may visit from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Lane Family Funeral Homes-Shafer-Winans Chapel located at 164 North High Street in Cortland.



Services will be private and a private burial will be held at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to All Caring Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Suite B-101, Canfield, OH 44406.



Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 22 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.