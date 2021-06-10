Donna Houser, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Houser, 55 of Mineral Ridge died suddenly Thursday morning, June 10, 2021 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital, Warren.

Donna was born May 10, 1966 in Jacksonville, North Carolina, a daughter of Sam Houston and Ruby (King) Wilcox and came to this area as a child.

She graduated from Niles McKinley High School and Gordon D. James Career Center in 1984.

She had worked for Niles City Schools for 20 years as a bus driver and most recently a custodian.

Donna enjoyed playing bingo and going to casinos. She loved the beach and looked forward to spending time with her grandchildren and attending all of their events.

Besides her mother, Ruby Whittaker of Howland, she leaves her husband, Thomas J. Houser, whom she married July 30, 1983; her daughter, Melanie (Rashawnda Pixley) Houser of Mineral Ridge; her son, T.J. (Lisa) Houser of Savannah, Georgia; four grandchildren, Alivia, Devin, Cody and Sam. Donna also leaves her twin brother, Donald Wilcox, a sister, Tracy Wilcox both of Howland and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and will be dearly missed.

Besides her father, Donna was preceded in death by a brother, Billy Redmond.

There will be no funeral services per Donna’s wishes.

There will be a Celebration of Life service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family to help offset funeral expenses.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Funeral Home, Canfield Chapel

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.