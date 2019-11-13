Donita Lucille Pfahl, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donita L. Pfahl, 63, of Youngstown, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown.



Donita was born March 3, 1956 in Marshalltown, Iowa, the daughter of the late Donald Harlan and Mary Lou (Gear) Barnes.



Donita was a 1974 graduate of Dixon High School and was the first female to letter in three sports, softball, track and basketball. She holds a Bachelor’s in Industrial Technology from Western Illinois University and a Master’s in Business Administration from Notre Dame.

Donita served her country in the United States Army.

Prior to retirement she was a contracted Manufacturing Manager at General Motors.

She was a member of the American Legion Post 177 and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary.

Donita loved drawing and spending time with her family; especially her grandchildren.



Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her sister, Vickie Barnes.



Donita is survived by her husband, Raymond Pfahl, Jr., whom she married May 14, 1977; her sons, Raymond III, Russell and Randall; her grandsons, Owen and Oliver; her brothers, Michael and Henry (Lisa) Barnes and her sisters, Marla (Javier) Puente and Colleen (Wally) Garza.



The family will receive relatives and friends Saturday, November 16 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

A funeral service will be held immediately following visitation at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Saturday, November 16.

The family requests any memorial contributions be made to the American Legion Post 177, PO Box 53, Canfield, OH 44406.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 14 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.