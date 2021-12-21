BOARDMAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at St. Dominic Church for Donato “John” DiNello, 81, of Boardman who passed away peacefully Sunday morning, December 19, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

John was born January 31, 1940, in Pacentro, (AQ) Italy, the son of Domenico and Guiseppina (Casasanta) DiNello.

John was a tailor, learning his trade at the age of six years old in Pacentro. He came to the United States in the Youngstown area in 1965.

John married his wife, the former Virginia (Crish) Della, November 27, 1965. They moved to Brooklyn, New York where he worked in the “Garment District” of Manhattan. In 1974, John and Virginia moved back to Youngstown, where he was hired as manager of the tailoring department of Joseph Horne’s. In 1978 he opened DiNello Men’s Wear on Market Street in Boardman. He was recognized for his great talent in tailoring from his longtime customers, retiring in 2009, after 31 years in business.

He was a member of St. Dominic Church, the Pacentrano Men’s Club, Knights of Columbus Council 274, Arco Club, St. Anthony Senior Bocce league as well as the Youngstown Morra League; where John’s team won the Morra Championship at the 2021 Youngstown Italian Festival.



Besides his wife, Virginia, of 56 years, John leaves five children, Gregory DiNello of Poland, Dr. Domenic DiNello of Columbiana, Daniel (Denise) DiNello of Streetsboro, Josephine (Anthony) Nacarato of Canfield and Gianni (Elissa) DiNello of Pittsburgh; eight grandchildren, Eric DiNello of Bloomington, Indiana, Nick (Martina) DiNello of Poland, Alexis DiNello of Canfield, Joseph and Domenic Nacarato, of Canfield, Owen and Conner Blanco, of Streetsboro and Lillian DiNello of Pittsburgh and one great-granddaughter, Harley. He also leaves several aunts and cousins in Youngstown and Pacentro, Italy.

John was preceded in death by his parents and many members of the Casasanta family.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Boardman Chapel, 8387 Tod Avenue, Boardman, OH 44512 and again from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. Thursday, December 23, at St. Dominic Church, 77 E. Lucius Avenue, Youngstown, OHo 44507.

The family would like to thank Dr. Nino Rubino and his staff, as well as the staff at Boardman Dialysis, for all the care and compassion given to John and his family during his illness.



In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to be made to the National Kidney Foundation in John’s memory.

