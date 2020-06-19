Donald William Kowalczuk, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald William Kowalczuk, 47, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Ashtabula County Medical Center, surrounded by his family.



Donny was born on October 1, 1971 on Ramey Air Force Base in Aquadilla, Puerto Rico, a son of Eugene Orest Kowalczuk and Linda Louise Kowalczuk Schweiss.



He enjoyed being outdoors, working on landscaping, gardening, tree removals and any outdoor work. Donny had a beautiful heart and soul. He was known to help the elderly and was loved by many.



Donny will be deeply missed by his mother and stepfather, Linda and Richard Schweiss of Brookfield; aunt, Sherry (George) Holmes and numerous cousins.



Family and friends may visit from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Monday June 22, 2020 at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Madasz Chapel located at 6923 Warren Sharon Road in Brookfield.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday June 23, 2020 at the funeral home.



Those attending the visitation and service are encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing.



Burial will take place at Brookfield Township where he will be laid to rest next to his father.



Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Donald “Donny” William Kowalczuk please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 21, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.