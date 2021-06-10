Donald Whittaker, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald “Don” Whittaker, 85, of Mineral Ridge, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at St. Joseph Hospital.



Born February 16, 1936 in Mineral Ridge, Don was the son of Thomas and Mildred (Chambers) Whittaker.



A lifelong Mineral Ridge resident, Don was a 1954 graduate of Mineral Ridge.

Prior to retirement, Don was a truck driver for Williams Trucking and Pam Transport. As a young man, he loved coaching his sons’ baseball teams. Don enjoyed playing pool, fishing, camping and traveling with his wife and family.



Besides his parents, Don is preceded in death by his son, Donald L. Whittaker and his siblings, Thomas, Betty, Ralph, Glen Whittaker and Georgetta Leonhart.



Don leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 64 years, the former Betty Mae Bowman, whom he married June 29, 1957; his children, Patricia (Mark) Meszaros, Brian (Denise) Whittaker and Keith (Donna) Whittaker; his sister, Connie (Ken) Mowery; his grandchildren, Misty (Mikelis) Teteris, Kevin Whittaker, Angela (Chad Marsh) Whittaker, Tony (Megan McBride) Meszaros, Michael Meszaros and Joey (Megan Copenhaber) Kazear; 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.



The family will receive relatives and friends, Monday, June 14 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel and on Tuesday, June 15 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Ron Blakeman, officiating.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 11 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.