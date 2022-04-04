CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Wayne Truitt, 77 of Canfield, died early Friday morning, April 1 at his residence.

Donald was born March 29, 1945 in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, a son of the late Wayne and Betty (Grosklaus) Truitt and came to this area six years ago.

Donald grew up in Wisconsin, spending most of his life in Wisconsin and Connecticut.

He received his associate degree in credit management from the Wausau Technical Institute in Wisconsin.

He worked as a mortgage credit loan manager for 21 years at Sikorsky Financial Credit Union, retiring in 2006.

He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army having served during the Vietnam War. Donald was very active with the DAV, Austintown Chapter, where he had served as trustee.

He enjoyed keeping busy and doing latch hook rugs. He also loved his corvette and was a member of the Mahoning Valley Corvettes and the Club Corvette of CT. Most importantly, Donald enjoyed spending time with his family and spoiling his grandchildren and will be dearly missed.

He leaves his wife, the former Carol Ann Howell, whom he married July 27, 1991; his daughter, Julie Truitt of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin; his son, James Truitt of Boston, Massachusetts and three grandchildren, Connor, Kaitlyn and AJ. Donald also leaves his former wife and her husband, Linda and Paul Lindner and their son, Paul E. Lindner; a sister-in-law, Barb Truitt of Savannah, Illinois and his beloved dog, Woody.

Besides his parents, Donald was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Truitt.

Friends may call on Thursday, April 7 from 5:00 – 6:45 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel, followed by a service at 7:00 p.m.

Burial will be 12:30 p.m. Friday, April 8 at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to DAV, Austintown Chapter, 112 Westchester Drive, Youngstown, OH 44515.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

