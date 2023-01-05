NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Walker, age 79 of Niles, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at his home.

He was born on November 11, 1943, in Warren to the late Harry and Gladys James Walker.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Wilson Walker; parents and five brothers and sisters.

Donald was a loving husband, father and grandfather that cherished the time he spent with his family. He held a special place in his heart for his grandkids. He had a love for fishing, NASCAR, the Dallas Cowboys, slot machines and his dog, Bentley.

He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in February 1968 and continued to serve his community for 45 years at several fire departments. He was a volunteer Captain at Howland Township and a part time EMT at numerous fire departments.

He was survived by his children, Michelle Smith, Lonnie Walker, Donald Walker, Jr. and John Alan Walker; grandchildren, Tara Smith, Anthony Smith, Robert Smith, Beth Walker, Jason Walker, Donovan Walker and Amanda Walker; his two sisters and numerous other extended family members.

Calling hours will be held 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, January 9, 2023 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE Warren, OH 44483. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m.

Online condolences may be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 6 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.