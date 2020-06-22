Donald W. Ridenour, Southington, Ohio

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald W. Ridenour, 99, passed from this Earth to Heaven at 1:14 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

He was born in Warren, Ohio, November 15, 1920 to Lester and Laura (Johnston) Ridenour.



After he graduated from Warren G. Harding in 1939, Donald started working at Peerless Electric.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Medical Corps during WWII and was stationed in North Africa and India.

Returning to Warren after the war, he continued to work at Peerless Electric as a tool and die maker, retiring from there in 1982.



On September 5, 1946, he was united in marriage to the former Verona “Vee” Ulbricht who preceded him in death on April 29, 1994.



Donald enjoyed traveling with his best friend, Carmen Ritchie and his midget race car to dirt track races in the tri-state area. He was always a Chalker Wildcat fan, enjoyed watching Trumbull County Horse Shows with his family and in his later years followed NASCAR on TV. He rarely missed his fave “The Price Is Right” or FOX News.



Donald is survived by his daughter, Suzette Shafer of Southington, with whom he made his home and his grandchildren, Keith (Autumn) Dodson and Katelyn (Kevin) Brown. In April of 2019, Donald proudly became a great-grandfather to Rowan Lucas Dodson.

Besides his wife, Verona, Donald was preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth Jose and his brothers, Kenneth and Robert Ridenour.



A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 25 at 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, Perkinswood NE where friends and family may visit from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. immediately prior to the service. As always social distancing should be practiced and the use of a facial covering is encouraged.

