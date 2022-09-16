AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, September, 15, 2022, Donald W. Bloom, surrounded by his family peacefully died at home, a place he built for his family.

Don is remembered and loved for his strong work ethic and devotion to the betterment of his family. He had to start on his own at a very young age due to the death of his parents. He moved from his home in Maryland with his older brother to start a new life in Ohio.

There he met his first and only love, Phyllis (Tautkus) Bloom and were married for over 70 years.

Having only finished the 8th grade, he was a laborer all his life working as a truck driver for Lyons Transportation. He was able to retire in his mid 50s and enjoyed working part time for his sons. He was a regular Mr. Fixit and was called upon by all his kids and neighbors to fix or repair almost anything.

Don worked very hard all his life and didn’t take fashion cues from anyone. He built his own house in 1952 and lived there the rest of his life. His neighbors became close friends as they all built lives and raised families. He outlived most of them but held court at his friend Brian Ross’s garage where they solved all the world’s problems and fixed a few vehicles. Don’s door was always open. The cast of characters coming through and the banter that followed would give any TV sitcom a run for their money.

Dad’s love and support goes beyond any we have ever seen and more that we could have asked for. Who we have become, what we believe comes from all that you have instilled in us. Thank you for all the sacrifices you have made for us thought-out the years to make our dreams come true. He was an outstanding father and grandfather. His children became better people because of him.

He leaves behind his wife, Phyllis Tautkus Bloom; one daughter, Marie Haberstroh; two sons, Don (Pam) and John (Christine); four grandchildren, his 4 Queens, Victoria, Isabella, Elizabeth and Sophia, all of Liberty and three great-grandchildren, Jacob, Jackson and Julianna Haberstroh, along with a host of nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by one brother, four sisters and his grandson, Bobby Haberstroh.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 19 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Calling hours will be on Sunday, September 18 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and one hour before the service on Monday, September 19, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Material tributes may take the form of donations to angel for animals in Greenford.

Everyone who remember him is asked to celebrate Dad’s life in your own way. Raising a glass of your favorite drink in his memory would be quite appropriate.

