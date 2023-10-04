BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Monday, October 2, 2023, Donald Thomas Higgins, 91, of Brookfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home with his beloved daughter, Dawn (Higgins) Detelich of Nashville, Tennessee and son, John T. Higgins of Brookfield, Ohio, by his side.

During the past year, Don was fortunate to create wonderful friendships at his Senior Community at The Shepherd of the Valley in Girard, where he lived independently playing bingo, going on outings and even throwing out the first pitch, twice, at a Scrappers baseball game!

After losing his wife, Yolanda Jean (D’Annessa) Higgins, of almost 50 years, Don spent his time visiting with his many nieces and nephews and his grandchildren, Kennedy Higgins of Akron, Ohio and Braden and Cole Detelich of Nashville, Tennessee. His most recent joy was sitting out on the dock at the lake and joking with his son-in-law, Mark, watching his grandsons fishing and boating, with his grandpups by his side or attending dinners at John and Kelly’s home, watching the Guardians or the Browns games. He truly led a wonderful, full life and he was adored by many.

Born on August 15, 1932, Don was the fifth child of Earl and Margert (Beedham) Higgins. He grew up in Austintown, Ohio where he graduated from Fitch High School in 1955.

He served in the United States Army for two years.

Upon his return, Don was an electrician and served as a foreman of the underground department at the Ohio Edison for over 43 years. After his retirement, he was a volunteer maintenance man at St. Vicent DePaul church and he was a member of the St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Vienna.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, John Higgins, Robert Higgins and James Higgins and sister, Sally (Higgins) Scocchera.

He is survived by his son, John T. Higgins, Brookfield, Ohio; his daughter, Dawn (Higgins) Detelich and son-in-law, Mark Detelich, of Nashville, Tennessee; youngest brother, Gene Higgins and sister-in-law, Zoe (Farell) Higgins, of Houston, Texas; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Higgins of New Middletown, Ohio; his three grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and several God Children.

Private services for Don, on behalf of his Shepherd Community residents and staff, will be held at The Shepherd of the Valley in Girard on Wednesday, October 4 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel.

A private funeral service for family and friends will be held on Thursday, October 5 at 1:00 p.m. St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Vienna, Ohio.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Donald, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 5 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.