Donald S. Brown, Berlin Center, Ohio

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald S. Brown, 74, of Berlin Center, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, May 28, 2020 at his residence.

Born March 26, 1946 in Wadsworth, he was the late son of Donald I. and Elizabeth (Beres) Brown.

Don grew up in Sharon Center and was a 1964 graduate of Highland High School. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corp during Vietnam. Prior to retirement, Don was a self-employed carpenter.

Don was a member of St. James Church. He also was a long-time member of the Berlin Township Fire Department, VFW Post 9571, the Men’s Garden Club of Youngstown and a charter member of Berlin Center Historical Society.

Don is survived by his wife of 51 years, the former Shirley Balogh; his sisters, Jolan (Henry) Silberhorn and Patricia (Robert) Witschey; many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Privates services will be held and interment with military honors will take place at Western Reserve National Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 1, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.