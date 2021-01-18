Donald Ross Davies, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Ross Davies, Sr., age 90, faithful servant, went home to be with his Lord and Savior at Trinity Community Home of Beavercreek, Ohio, January 11, 2021.

He was born to the late William Arthur and Arettia Ellen (Hart) Davies on March 24, 1930 in Renton, Pennsylvania, though he grew up in Cassville, West Virginia. He was the eldest of five children, three boys and two girls.

His wife, Wanda of 68 years (November 17, 2020), his parents, one brother, Rich and his wife, Alice and a sister Doll and her husband, Earl preceded him in death.



Don learned at an early age what it was to work hard and give his all. He learned to do and fix almost anything that needed done. He felt an obligation to help provide for his family.

He started working at 12 on a farm hoeing plants and also delivering some papers. At 14, he worked at a service station and truck farm.

Don graduated from University High school at 18 and then served in the Navy for two years until his Dad was hurt in the coal mines, when he received an honorable discharge to come home and help his family.

During this time he worked in the Sterling Faucet plant in Morgantown and also he met the love of his life, Wanda Mae Teter. Two years later they were married on September 20, 1952 in Cassville, West Virginia where they began their home in a small apartment.

In 1953, they moved to Youngstown, Ohio to pursue a new life and raise their daughter and son. There he worked for the Youngstown Sheet and Tube Steel Mill for 14 years. In 1966, he began working at General Motors in Lordstown where he retired in March of 1995 after 29 years of service.



Don’s love was the mountains of West Virginia. He loved to hunt and fish with his Dad, brothers and other close relatives in the family. He enjoyed sports and boxing, gardening, canning and loved working with the soil and seeing things grow.

In the Navy he boxed often and was known never to lose a match.

He never complained about working and strived to be the best provider for his wife and two children. It was ingrained in him to give them what he never had. He and Wanda bought five homes during their years in Youngstown, Ohio.

They became faithful Christians at the Youngstown Baptist Church in 1963 where they raised their two children to be faithful to the Lord and instilled the legacy of love for family. Their retired years they attended Boardman Baptist Church.



He leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Sherry Snyder (Gary) of Virginia, son Donald Ross Davies, Jr. of Kettering, Ohio; adored six grandchildren, Joshua David and Charity Joy Snyder of Virginia; Brittany Nicole Sweigart (Chad) of Grove City, Ohio; Bethany Noelle Scott (Jason) of Black Mountain, North Carolina; Jordan Ross Davies (Jasmine) of Dayton, Ohio and Dustin Patrick Davies (Carla) of California. Also seven great-grandchildren: Alexa Nicole and Blake Aaron Sweigart, Kade Farnsworth and Kruz Patrick Scott, Carter Grace and Carmen Mae Davies, and Connor Ross Davies; one sister, Judy Smith (Jerry) of Youngstown, Ohio and brother, Gary Davies (Helen) of Morgantown and several other relatives.



There will be a short viewing at Lane Funeral Home, 5797 Mahoning Avenue, Austintown, Ohio 44515 on Friday, January 15, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. and then graveside service to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 5400 Market Street, Youngstown, Ohio.

