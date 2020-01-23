Donald Robert St. John, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Robert St. John, 78, passed away Tuesday evening, January 21, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Mercy Health Center in Youngstown.

Don was born June 16, 1941 in Warren, a son of Robert K. and Florence V. (Plummer) St. John.

He was a factory worker at Packard Electric Company for 34 years, retiring in 1998.

Don was a 1959 graduate of Bristolville High School and earned his B.A. degree at Y.S.U. in 1967.

He served his country as a member of the U.S. Army.

Don’s family was very important to him, especially his children and grandchildren.

He was a car enthusiast and enjoyed the outdoors. Don also enjoyed reading and was an Ohio State Buckeye fan. Don was a member of the Silver Sneakers at the Wellness Center in Niles.

Don is survived by his wife of 31 years, the former Donna R. Reed, whom he married in August of 1988; his children, Rodney (Eileen) St. John of Burlington, North Carolina, Scott St. John of St. Petersburg, Florida, Christine (Edward) Quarrick, Jr. of Vienna and April (Michael Daniel) Brady of Howland; his sister, Roberta (Brad) Teitelbaum of Palmetto, Florida; his brother, Norman (Kathy) St. John of Ft. Myers, Florida; his grandchildren, Kyle (Erica) St. John, Aaron St. John, Brett (Kelsey) St. John, Danielle St. John, Ryan St. John, Peyton St. John, Bryce Butler and Garrett St. John and his great-grandchildren, Kassian and Brennen St. John.

Besides his parents, Don was preceded in death by his sister, Alice Mogle and his granddaughter, Amber St. John.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Sunday January 26 and 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 27 prior to the service at 11:00 a.m. at the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Mineral Ridge Chapel.

