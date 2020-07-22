Donald Raymond Moler, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Raymond Moler, a researcher and inventor, died on Monday, July 20 at the age of 90.

Born in Girard in 1930 and raised in Niles, Donald attended Jefferson Elementary and Washington Junior High and graduated from Niles McKinley High School in 1949.

He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1951 where he served on the destroyer USS TURNER, DDR 834 and attained the rank of 2nd Class Boiler Tender.

He later attended Valparaiso College in Indiana, studying electronics.



Don had an impressive career in the fields of communications, electronics and physics: at Goodyear Aircraft he worked on the Mace and Matador missile program, at Hamner Electronics he designed high energy field test equipment, at RCA he contributed to the Nimbus weather satellite, at Yale University he supported the research of some of the greatest minds in the physics department including Nobel Prize winner Willis Lamb and William Bennet, at Bell Laboratories he pursued plasma research in connection with the Tokamak Fusion Test Reactors at Princeton University and MIT. Upon returning to Ohio, he worked at Magnetic Analysis where he invented groundbreaking testing systems that saved the company millions of dollars.



Don was active in politics at the local and national levels and had many hobbies including ham radio, inventing, fishing, the Trumbull Canoe Club, camping and spending time with family and friends. He had a passion for learning and for passing what he learned on to others. He was a great teacher, inventor, builder and fixer of all things big and small. Don worked hard but never forgot to have fun. He learned to scuba dive and skydive. He loved to skate, fly kites and build and fly model airplanes with his kids. His lifelong passion for learning and creativity touched everything he did and everyone he knew.



He was predeceased by his wife of 44 years, Judy and his brother, Lewis and sister, Tracene.

He is survived by his brother, Lawrence; his sisters, Phyllis Jobes and Kathleen Kozora; his children, Gary Moler, Eric Moler, Nancy Moler, Jeffrey Moler, Donna Hall, Gregory Moler, Todd Moler and Vonnie Mrva; his step, Johnny Banish; 20 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.



The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, July 24 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel. A funeral service will be held immediately following at 12:00 p.m.

