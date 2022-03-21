AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald R. Smaldino, 63 of Austintown, died unexpectedly Saturday morning, March 19, at his residence.

Donald, known as Dino, was born September 7, 1958 in Youngstown, a son of the late Dominic and Julia (Vernell) Smaldino and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Chaney High School in 1976.

Dino was an avid Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians fan. He enjoyed gardening, taking care of his large garlic crop and peppers and working in his yard. He also loved to watch Star Wars movies and MASH. Most importantly, Dino looked forward to spending time with his family and making “sauce and noodles” for Sunday family dinners and caring for his grandpups.

Donald leaves his wife, the former Cynthina Granger, whom he married September 14, 1985; his children, Kimberly (Nicholas) Bodak of Canfield, Dominic Smaldino of Austintown and Mary Theresa Smaldino of Austintown and his beloved grandpups, Simba, Max and Emma. Donald also leaves his brother, Michael (Donna) Smaldino of Youngstown; his mother and father-in-law, Alan and Norma Granger of Austintown and his brothers and sisters-in-law, Pam Smaldino Burns of Mineral Ridge, Cheryl (Brian) Sokol of Austintown, Alan (Shannon) Granger of Poland, Vickie (Alex) Benyo of Austintown, Chrissy (Lew) Finsen of Canfield and Barbie (Dan) Peart of Austintown.

Besides his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his brother, Timothy Smaldino.

Friends may call on Wednesday, March 23 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel and on Thursday, March 24 at St. Christine Parish from 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 22 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.