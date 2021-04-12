Donald R. Blessing, Sr., Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald R. Blessing, Sr., age 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 11, 2021.



Donald was born on August 10, 1936 in Crimora, Virginia, the son of the late Jesse and Mildred (Jenkins) Blessing.

After graduating from Howland High School, Donald went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Navy.

Donald married the love of his life, Elizabeth (Mongelluzzo) Blessing, on April 22, 1955 and they shared 49 wonderful years together before Elizabeth’s passing in 2005.



Donald loved to work with his hands. He enjoyed being outside tending to his plants and flowers and working on cars and tractors. Donald loved watching old western movies and woodworking; he would make phenomenal little airplanes out of wood.



Left to cherish his memories are his children, Donald R. Blessing, Jr., Mark Blessing, Steven Blessing, Daniel Blessing and Catherine Blessing; his grandchildren, Mark Blessing, Jr., Stephen Blessing, Amy Blessing, Stacey Matthews, Audrey Smith and Justin Hite; his siblings, Jim (Sandy) Blessing, Shirley (Richard) Bacon, Sylvia (Kenny) Chick, Mary (Larry) Bartholomew, Janet Blessing, Linda (Tim) Finch and Bob Blessing and many other family and friends.



Besides his parents and his wife, Elizabeth, Donald is preceded in death by his brother, Floyd Blessing.



There will be no services at this time.



Donald will be laid to rest at Johnston Township Cemetery.



