CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Lee Tucker, Sr., age 84, of Cortland, Ohio passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022.

He was born in Byesville, Ohio on April 27, 1938, to the late Louis and Gladys Strauch Tucker.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Josephine Tucker and his parents.



Donald was a loving and caring father, pap and grandpap. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He was a member of the Masonic Lodge Silver Trowel #776 and the Moose Lodge. He enjoyed his retirement breakfast at Raptis, and lunch was usually at the Moose Lodge catching up on the week’s events.

He was an avid sports fan following the Cleveland Browns, The Ohio State Buckeye’s and the Cleveland Guardians. In his younger years Donald was and avid hunter a skill he passed down to his sons.



He is survived by his sons, Donald (Terri) Tucker, Jr. of Cortland, Jeff (Connie) Tucker of Braceville; grandsons, John (Sarah) Tucker of Maine and A.J. Tucker of Columbus; great-granddaughter, Josie Tucker of Maine; cousin, Bill Ankrum of Newark, Ohio.



Memorial service will be held 12:00 p.m. Friday, July 15, 2022, at Lane Funeral Home, Shafer-Winans Chapel. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

