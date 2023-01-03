NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held for Donald Lee Johnson, 90, of North Jackson, who passed away Sunday evening, January 1, 2023, at Hospice House.

Don was born April 23, 1932, in North Jackson, the son of the late Elton and Rose (Weaver) Johnson.

He was a 1950 graduate of Jackson-Milton High School and served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Don was the owner of DuChanois Battery and Electric in Austintown, retiring in 1986.

He most recently attended the First Presbyterian Church in Mineral Ridge.

Don was an avid fisherman.

He leaves his wife, the former Arlene Wagstaffe, whom he married November 7, 1959; two children, Susan (Don) Hughes and Glenn (Paula) Johnson, all of North Jackson and four grandchildren, Elizabeth, Erica, Olivia and Matthew.

Besides his parents, Don was preceded in death by two sisters, Twila DuChanois and Thelma Yakubek.

All services were private.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Lane FamilyFuneral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations be made to Hospice of the Valley/Hospice House.