WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Lee Burnett, 95, passed away on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at Hospice House surrounded by his loving family.

Don was born on August 9, 1928, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Arthur M. and Laura (Jones) Burnett.

A graduate of Parkman High School, Don was class president of his graduating class and enjoyed growing up in the Parkman community.

Don was employed by General Motors, retiring in 1995 after 30 years of employment. He was the owner/operator of Don Burnett Wholesale for over 50 years where he had the opportunity to share his passion of collecting and selling at flea markets and auctions.

He loved cars, electronics, and music.

He is survived by his children Christina (Jamie) Walker, Lu Ann (John) Foster, Jo Ann (John) Barrington, Susan (Ed) Burnett Campbell, Mari Lee Turner, and Thomas (Lisa) Burnett, 14 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and a special friend Mike (Lisa) Coe.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his stepmother Kate Lynheart who raised him, eldest son Robert “Bobby” Burnett and his sister and brother-in-law Shirley and Joe Sternthal.

Per Don’s request no services will be held.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

