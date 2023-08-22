NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald L. Crist, Jr., age 69 of Niles, passed away suddenly Saturday, August 19, 2023.

He was born on April 20, 1954, in Ravenna, Ohio to the late Donald L. and Earline M. Hodge Crist.

After attending Augusta Military Academy as a youth, he graduated from Howland High School, class of 1973.

A very hard-worker, Don was industrious and reliable. He worked for US Steel, as a civilian hydraulics and pneumatics technician at Dover Air Force Base and as a staff sergeant in the U.S. Air Force Reserves. He was very proud of his service to his country and enjoyed his time in the service. After his time in the Air Force, he began a career as a truck owner and operator, working for numerous local trucking companies, until his retirement in 2019.

Don was a lover of all things musical. He could play several brass instruments but was most accomplished at the trumpet, which he played in the Warren Junior Military Band and the Air Force Band. He could be heard around the house singing lines from his favorite songs and even some of his own lyrics. He had an excellent sense of humor and could easily make other people laugh. In his spare time, he could be found tinkering in the garage on an old car or motorcycle or doing woodworking projects. His last projects were the restoration of a British Norton motorcycle and finishing the deck on his home. Donnie spent endless hours riding his multiple Harley Davidsons with his friends.

Don was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family. He married his wife Irina on June 23, 2006 and they spent 17 loving years together.

He is survived by his wife, Irina Crist; sons, Jason (Jill) Crist and Jared (Jessica) Crist; stepson, Yury (Anna) Kurzhumov; daughter-in-law, Oksana Voinova; grandchildren, Zion, Michael, Andi, Andrew and Mark; sister, Vivian (Bill) Beichler; longtime friends, DiAnne (Jeff) Lindberg; numerous other extended family members and fur baby, Ringo.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Walter Daugherty; sister, Nancy Daugherty and his beloved dog, Elvis.

Calling hours will be held 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Friday, August 25, 2023, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE, Warren, OH 44483 with a funeral service to follow at 12:00 p.m.

Interment will be held at Crown Hill Burial Park.

