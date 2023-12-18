AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald J. Rankin, 82 of Austintown, passed away late Sunday evening, December 17, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown following an extended illness.

He was born September 12, 1941, in Sharon, a son of William J. and Annemarie (Burg) Rankin.

Don was a 1959 graduate of Brookfield High School.

He worked as a forklift operator for General Motors in Lordstown for 30 years, retiring in 1998.

Don also served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1960-64.

He married the former Rosemarie Lazor on June 23, 1962. They shared 61 years of marriage and many wonderful memories together. She survives him.

Don was a member of St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church in Austintown and American Legion Post 301.

He enjoyed woodworking and was an avid gardener and outdoorsman, including hunting, fishing, and camping.

Besides his wife, Don is survived by four children Donna J., (Jerald) Compton of Olympia, Washington, RoseAnn (James) Tufaro of Poland, William J. (Michelle) Rankin of Girard, and Marylynn (George) Horvat of New Middletown. He also leaves behind two brothers, Louie (Diane) Rankin of Masury and Terry Rankin of Brookfield; a sister, Glenda Kurelko of Brookfield; six grandchildren, Stephanie, Stefan (Samantha), Matthew, Katelynn, Kristina, and Alexis; four great-grandchildren, Aurora, Alice, Lucas, and Penelope and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Rusty, who died in infancy, and a sister, Lynn LaCivita.

Friends may call 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Thursday, December 21 at Lane Family Funeral Homes Austintown Chapel, 5797 Mahoning Avenue, Austintown.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 22 at the funeral home.

Don will be laid to rest in the Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 19 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.