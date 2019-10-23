Donald J. Livermore, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be 4:00 p.m. Saturday, October 26 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel for Donald J. Livermore, 89 of Youngstown, who died early Monday morning, October 21 at Humility House.

Donald, known as “Duke” was born June 27, 1930 in Youngstown and was a lifelong area resident.

Duke worked as a crane operator and millwright for Republic Steel for 37 years and then worked for Modern Builders Supply for over ten years, before retiring.

He was a member of the Maennerchor Club and had enjoyed playing baseball when he was younger. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed working with his hands, whether it was working on cars, woodworking or gardening.

Duke leaves his wife, the former Judith Fleet, whom he married November 7, 1958; two sons, Donald (Lynda) Livermore of Mineral Ridge and Robert (Lori) Livermore of Columbus and five grandchildren, Lacey, Donald, Sydney, Tyler and Taylor.

Besides his parents, Donald was preceded in death by a daughter, Erin Livermore and a brother, Richard Watts.

Friends may call on Saturday, October 26 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

