CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services celebrating the life of Donald Foster will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the Lane Family Funeral Homes Austintown Chapel. He passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

Don was born November 6, 1943, in Youngstown the son of John and Blanche (Burgy) Foster.

Don lived in North Jackson for most of his life before downsizing with the move to Canfield. He passed away at his residence after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Don graduated from Jackson Milton High School in 1961.

After graduation he served in the U.S. Airforce from 1962-1966 and in the Airforce Reserves until 1984.

Don retired from Packard Electric as Maintenance Foreman.

He was formerly a member of the First Federated Church, 35-year member of Canfield-Jackson Milton Kiwanis Club serving as club Treasurer for many years.

Don enjoyed golfing, bowling, playing cards and riding his motorcycle. His greatest joy was being with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Don will be sadly missed by his wife of 54 years, Nancy (Goldner) Foster whom he married in 1968, daughters Brandy (Steve) Wyllie of Mineral Ridge, Jody (Pete) Bartlett of Austintown, son in law Chris Obradovich of Tennessee, six grandchildren, one great-granddaughter and one great grandson. He also leaves his sisters Joan McCullough of Austintown and Karen Lodwick of North Jackson.

Don was proceeded in death by his parents, daughter Tiffany Obradovich and granddaughter Gabby Bartlett.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home.

The Foster family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Autism Society of Mahoning Valley or Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care.

