Donald E. “Sixpack” Balentine, Sr., Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald E. “Sixpack” Balentine, Sr., 89, passed away Sunday evening, June 6, 2021 at Continuing Health Care at the Ridge.

He was born August 4, 1931 in Indiana, Pennsylvania, a son of Porter and Evelyn (Dixon) Balentine.

Don was a machinist with Wean United for 41 years, retiring in 1988.

He was a member and past State Governor of the Loyal Order of Moose, where he received its highest honor, the Pilgrim Degree of Merit.

Don enjoyed bowling and golfing and also playing cards.

Don’s wife of 54 years, the former Patricia Walker, whom he married May 17, 1952, died November 12, 2006.

He is survived by his son, Donald E. Balentine, Jr. of Warren; his daughter, Kathleen (Thomas) Simpson of Boardman; his grandchildren, James Simpson, Melissa (Tony) Capple, Stacey (James) Manning and Sean Pyatt and eight great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents and wife, Don was preceded in death by his brothers, William, Raymond and Harry Balentine and his sisters, Charlotte and Evelyn.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Mineral Ridge Chapel, where the Loyal Order of Moose will conduct a Memorial Service at 7:00 p.m.

