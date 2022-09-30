MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald E. Dull, 90 of Mineral Ridge died Thursday evening, September 29 at his residence surrounded by family.

Donald was born March 18, 1932 in Burbank, Ohio, a son of the late Ora and Nora (Gambier) Dull.

He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and was one of the first crew of mechanics to repair B-52 bombers.

Donald was a machinist for the former Wean United Engineering for 35 years, retiring in 1984. He then became the custodian at Weathersfield School District for ten years.

Donald was a member of Mineral Ridge Presbyterian Church and the Vienna Fish and Game Club.

He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, hunting, archery and trap shooting.

He leaves his wife, the former Shirley A. Moore, whom he married May 10, 1954; two sons, Charles C. (Chandra) Dull of Solon and Max C. (Anne) Dull of Little Rock, Arkansas; ten grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Donald also leaves a sister, Joanne “Tede” Mellott of Canfield; two brothers, Robert Dull of Louisiana and Wayne Dull of Niles.

Besides his parents, Donald was preceded in death by a grandson, Jeremiah “J.T.” Dull.

Friends may call on Tuesday, October 4 from 10:30 – 11:15 a.m., at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel, followed by a funeral service at 11:30 a.m.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to Traditions Hospice, 4531 Belmont Avenue #7, Youngstown, OH 44505

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

