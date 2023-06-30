CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Don was born August 7, 1930 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania to Edward and June (Stotesbury) Wright. The family moved to Warren, Ohio when Don was one year old.

He graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1948. He attended the Art Institute of Pittsburgh where he received his degree in 1953.

He enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served on the Destroyer “Thomas E. Frazer”. Upon leaving active duty he remained two years in the Navy inactive reserve until honorably discharged while attending the Art Institute of Pittsburgh.

Don began his career in Youngstown with Smith Advertising as a graphic artist and subsequently began in 1955 as art director for the R.J. McCallister Co., a national advertising agency, where he remained for 40 years.

Don married Helen (Ruth Goodyear) on May 8, 1954.

During those working years he did some fine art as a hobby and occasionally participated in art exhibits and taught air brush technique for illustration and photo retouching at Youngstown State University. Upon retiring to a life that allowed more time to pursue his love of painting, he became more involved in fine art, doing commissioned work and exhibiting. His award winning work has been shown in many juried exhibits including the Butler Institute of American Art, the Hoyt Museum, Trumbull Art Gallery and the Canfield Fair. He has been involved in various community and volunteer activities through the years, the YMCA, the Youngstown Playhouse, Canfield Men’s Community Club, the Canfield Historical Society and St. Michael’s Church. He enjoyed golfing, bicycling and had been a regular member of the downtown YMCA and Creekside Fitness and Health Center for years.

Together Don and Helen had three children, Michael of Boardman, June (Edward) Seroka of Akron and David (Terri) Wright of Medina; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Helen preceded Don in passing on August 18, 2001.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 7, 2023 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel at 12:00 p.m., with a viewing one hour prior at the chapel.

In lieu of flowers, feel welcome to make a gift in Don’s memory to The Village of St. Edward. vsecommunities.org or 3131 Smith Road, Fairlawn, OH 44333.

