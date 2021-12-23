CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Dean Wiley,83 of Canfield, passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021 evening at Cleveland Clinic.

Don was born August 20, 1938 in Monroe County, Ohio, a son of the late Henry Redolphus and Opal Marie (Smith) Wiley and came to this area when General Motors, Lordstown opened in 1965.

He graduated from Ashland High School in 1956 and served three years in the Army National Guard.

Don held many positions at General Motors and retired in 1999 after 34 years. He was very proud of Color 3 Embroidery, the business he started with his daughter in 1995.

He was a member of the Struthers Church of Christ and a former member of the Canfield Ruritan Club where he coordinated their fish fries. Don was an avid woodworker, creating beautiful furniture and also a “Mr Fix It”, able to fix almost anything! He loved to travel, especially his trip to Alaska and also looked forward to his yearly fishing trips to Canada with his brother. He was an avid bicyclist and was often seen on the local bike paths and also a history buff and the one person you never wanted to play Trivia Pursuit with. He was a stranger to no one and could strike up a conversation with anyone. Don loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren and will be dearly missed.

He leaves two sons, Donald J. (Kim) Wiley of Denton, Texas, Randall Wiley of Canfield; a daughter, Traci (Jeff Popowich) of Howland; three grandchildren, Travis, Justin and Bailey. He also leaves his companion, Barbara Kosiba; a brother, Dan Wiley of Burbank, Ohio and a sister, Linda Caldwell of Constantine, Michigan.

Besides his parents, Don was preceded in death by two sisters, LaFonda Foster, Alice Russ; two brothers, James “Bo” Wiley and Jacob Wiley.

Friends may call on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. – 12:45 pm at Lane Family Funeral Home, Canfield Chapel, followed by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family is requesting all visitors wear masks.

