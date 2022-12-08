HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald “DE” Woods, 79, passed away Tuesday afternoon, December 6, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Donald was born on July 4, 1943, a son of the late Julius H. Woods and Alice J. Parker.

He was a graduate of Franklin High School and worked at General Motors until he retired in 1999.

He had a great love for cars, motorcycles and airplanes. He could be found building and painting cars from the ground up. He founded the Brothers Regime motorcycle club in 1971.

Don will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 58 years, Charlotte Woods, whom he married on October 26, 1964; children, Shara Taylor, LaDonna (Rob) Davis and Adam Woods; grandchildren, Tawny (Dan) Miller, Nicole Taylor, Madison Woods and Braydon Woods; great-grandchildren, Ian and Eliza Miller; brother, Jerry Woods and sisters, Ruby White and Fran (Mark) Ehrhard.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Darren E. Woods.

Family and friends may visit from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday December 9, 2022 at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Madasz Chapel located at 6923 Warren Sharon Road in Brookfield.

Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 9 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.