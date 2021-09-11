Donald Clark Ewing, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Clark Ewing, 87 passed way on September 9, 2021, at Hospice House surrounded by his loving family.

Don was born on January 19, 1934, in Canfield, Ohio, the son of Waldo C. and Ruth A. (Weikart) Ewing.

A lifelong resident of the area, Don was a 1952 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

A proud veteran Don served his country as a member of U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He was employed by Witmers & Son selling, servicing and delivering farm equipment.

A man of faith Don was an active member of the Canfield United Methodist Church and the leader of the adult fellowship dinner committee. He enjoyed bowling, gardening and raising gladiolus.

He was dedicated to local 4-H groups for over 60 years and was inducted into the 4-H Hall of Fame for his service.

Don was a long-time participant of the Canfield fair and was a member of the 1st Royal Court. He and his wife are caring volunteers for Second Harvest Food Bank.

He will be deeply missed by his wife, Marge (Spalding) Ewing, whom he married August 17, 2013; his children David A. (Sielvy) Ewing, Cynthia Phillips, Donna-Jo Ewing, stepson, David (Lou Ann) Bajnok and his wife Marge’s children Laurie (Tom) Dillon, Lynn (Bill) Sarver, Bob (Diane) Spalding and Becky (Joe Pieleck); his brother, Allan Ewing and many grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Betty Papcum.

Visitation for family and friends will be held Tuesday, September 14, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Homes – Canfield Chapel, 65 N. Broad Street, Canfield. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Canfield United Methodist Church, 27 South Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44509

The family requests masks be worn for calling hours and funeral services.

Burial will follow at Greenhaven Cemetery with military honors. Memorial contributions can be made to Canfield Methodist Church or Second Harvest Food Bank, 2805 Salt Springs Road, Youngstown, Ohio 44509.

