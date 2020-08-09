Donald Allen Quinn, Sr., North Jackson, Ohio

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Allen Quinn, Sr., age 75, went to be with his Savior on Friday, August 7, 2020 after a brave battle with cancer.

Don was born August 4, 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio.

Don was a long-time resident of North Jackson and Berlin Center.

Don was proud to be a retired firefighter at the Vienna Air Base for 28 years. He also served in the U.S. Air Force Reserves and was a retired school bus driver for Western Reserve Schools.

Don’s hands and feet were rarely still as he worked tirelessly his entire life paving his own way for himself and his family.

He was a tough, stubborn Irish man who never left work for another day. He was always finding a project to keep busy with or a job that needed done.

He enjoyed golfing, working on his farm, being outdoors and most importantly spending time with his beloved family.

He had a love for animals from 4H with his kids and raising Charolais and eventually caring for other people’s precious pets on his farm.

Don was a strong man in his faith, his love and his character. He was a devoted husband to his wife, Mary, for 52 years; a loving father to his two sons, Donald (Dristina) Quinn, Jr., Robert (Jodi) Quinn; his daughter, Rian (Chris) Blangero.

Don’s legacy will live on in his grandchildren, CJ, Caleb, Sydni, Gavin and Victoria. All of whom he cherished deeply. He leaves behind his two sisters, Donna Cannon and Patty Bettura both of Columbiana, Ohio, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Don was proceeded in death by his parents, Ashford and Irene Quinn.

Don had many roles throughout his life but was always a dedicated husband and father first and foremost. He treasured his wife, his children and his grandchildren and embraced every moment with them as they did with him. He especially loved his role as Papa. Don will be truly missed by the many whose lives he touched.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. A private service will be held, and Don will be laid to rest at Lake Park Cemetery.

