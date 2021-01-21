Donald A. Mickey, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald A. Mickey, 87 of Youngstown, died Wednesday afternoon, January 20, at Mercy Health/St. Elizabeth Hospital Boardman.

Donald was born August 6, 1932 in Connellsville, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Theodore H. and Margaret B. (Herwick) Mickey and came to this area in 1956.

Donald served in the U.S. Army and had worked as a machine operator for the former Youngstown Sheet and Tube for over 30 years, retiring in 1994.

Donald was a member of Simon Road Church of God.

He was a former member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #493 of Connellsville, Pennsylvania, former member of the VFW in Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania where he was in the drum and bugle corps.

His first wife, the former Mary V. Liston, whom he married November 2, 1963, died July 4, 2006.

He leaves his wife, the former Barbara (Clever) Williams whom he married April 23, 2010; four stepsons, Ken (Brenda) Williams of Albuquerque, New Mexico, John (Sheila) Williams of Maryland, Richard Mohney of Leetonia and David Mohney of Youngstown; one stepdaughter, Sheree (Robert) Savon of Youngstown and a brother, Robert Mickey of North Royalton, Ohio. He also leaves four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents and his first wife, Donald was preceded in death by two sisters, Alice Jean Mullenax and Joanne Elaine Bittner.

Private services will be held for the family.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

