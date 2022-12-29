YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald A. Fox, 61, passed away unexpectedly Monday, December 26, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Don was born on June 29, 1961, in Youngstown, the son of George Fox, Jr. and Edith Mechling Fox.

A 1979 graduate of Wilson High School he was employed by Vallourec Star for 33 years as a coater operator retiring May 31, 2022.

Don was known for his full of life personality and sarcastic wit. He was a selfless generous spirit who was a friend to everyone he met. Children and animals were instantly drawn to him. Don was happiest surrounded by his family camping and glamping at Holiday Camplands. He was an avid hockey fan of the Youngstown Phantoms hockey team and the fearless leader of the Dyno Mutts trivia team.

He is survived by his children, Donald “DJ” (Ashley Macias) Fox and Kacie (Paul Liccardi) Fox; his fiancée, Kristen Peterson; sister, Cissie Fox and brother, Jim Fox; grandson, Ricky Miller III; niece, Laurie; nephews, Billy and Bobby; great-nieces, Amirah and Emma; great-nephew, Timmy and his faithful canine companions, Katie and Remi.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, George Fox.

Visitation for Don will be held Wednesday, January 4, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 5797 Mahoning Avenue, Youngstown, followed by a 7:00 p.m. funeral service.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial donations to the family for a memorial bench at the Canfield Fair and remaining funds to be donated to Holiday Camplands.

