Don Allen, Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Don Allen, 72, of Vienna passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020.

He was retired from WCI Steel in Warren where he was a millwright who worked in the 56” Hot Strip Mill for 42-1/2 years.

Don enjoyed spending time with his family and watching his grandsons grow.



Don will be deeply missed by his wife of 46 years, Mary Kay; daughter, Jen (Thom) Peters; son, Chris (Kiki) Allen and grandsons, Max, Sam and Colton.



He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting since he was nine years old. In his spare time, he also liked to fish, take walks, work on crossword puzzles and word searches and be a Mr. Fix-It for family and friends.



Don was a member of the First Baptist Church of Hubbard.



Burial was at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where a private service was held.



Arrangements were handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes – Madasz Chapel in Brookfield.



Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Don Allen please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 28, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: