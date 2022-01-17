WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dominic L. Bevilacqua, Sr., 92, passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland, surrounded by his family.



Dominic was born on October 1, 1929 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Ralph and Mary Bevilacqua



He was a graduate East High School and a proud United States Air Force Veteran.

After the military he became an accomplished bowler for many years. He was inducted into the Youngstown Men’s Bowling Association Hall of Fame in 1988 and bowled his last 300 game 40 years ago on January 20, 1982. In 2006 he was inducted into the East High All Sports Hall of Fame.



In addition to bowling, he enjoyed golfing; was a founder of Burbank Athletic Facility and a member of Warren Western Reserve Quarterback Club,.

He was a member of St. Pius X, St. John’s and now St. Mary’s Catholic Church and an active member of the Knights of Columbus.



Dominic will be deeply missed by his children, Dominic Bevilacqua, Jr., Mary Ann Andre, David (Lynn) Bevilacqua, Dennis Bevilacqua and Tom (Stephanie) Bevilacqua; grandchildren, David, Jeffery, Nicole, Julie, Chalee, TJ and Brittney; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Bryson, Graham, Cade and Gavin and sister, Jo Ann (Ronald) Hannis.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Anna Marie whom he married on August 17, 1957; twin brother, Daniel Bevilacqua and sister, Josephine Bevilacqua.



Family and friends may visit from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 19 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE in Warren, with funeral services to follow at 7:00 p.m.



Burial will take place at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.



