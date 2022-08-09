WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dominic passed away unexpectedly, August 7, 2022, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Dominic was born March 26, 1986, in Warren, Ohio.

He attended Lordstown High School and Warren G. Harding High School.

Dominic worked as a skilled tradesman and took great pride in bringing homeowner’s remodeling dreams to life.

In his free time, Dominic enjoyed riding his motorcycle and caring for his animals.

His greatest accomplishment was raising his two sons, Nathaniel Rome and Noah Dominic. They enjoyed flying kites, their “fishy tanks,” reptiles and laughing and having the best of times together. Dominic was an amazing father. He loved his boys with all his heart.

Dominic is survived by his mother Mary Kay (Judd) Crawford, Champion, Ohio; siblings Benjamin J. Talanca, Warren, Ohio, Adrienne (Ian) Vasil, Warren, Ohio, Adam (Ashlea) Talanca, Orlando, Florida, Gabriel Talanca, Warren, Ohio; and his sons Nathaniel and Noah Talanca (Mother Lori Kihm) Austintown, Ohio; along with many aunts, uncles, niece, nephew, cousins and friends.

He was preceded by his father Dominic.

Dominic’s spirit will live on through his last act of kindness, by becoming an organ donor.

Funeral service will be held 3:00 PM Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Lane Funeral Home, Roberts-Clark Chapel. Calling hours will be held 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. prior to the service.

