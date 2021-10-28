Dolores J. Mele, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores J. Mele, 88, of Mineral Ridge, passed away on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at her residence with her family by her side.



Dolores was born June 29, 1933, in Newboro, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Clyde and Lena (Grabiak) Rabbitt.



Dolores married the love of her life, Vito J. Mele, Jr., on June 30, 1951, when she began her lifelong journey as wife, mother, and homemaker.

She was very active in her children’s lives and volunteered in Parent Teacher Association, Athletic Boosters, and Girl Scouts.

Her deeply rooted faith in family was also ever present in her St. Mary’s Church parish community, devoting much of her life to serving others as a member of the Women’s Guild, including president, baking hundreds of loaves of bread for bake sales, transporting special needs individuals to Sunday mass, and distributing communion to shut-ins.



Dolores loved polka music and enjoyed many festivals and dances at Idora Park Ballroom, Avon Oaks, Kuzmans and Rolling Mills. Dolores will be remembered mostly for her unwavering faith and endless display of love for her family, especially her husband of 67 years, Vito.



Besides her husband, Vito, who died October 15, 2018, she is preceded in death by her parents, her son Richard, and her siblings.



She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Mary Ann Papas, Joseph Mele, and Christine (Douglas) Potter; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.



Friends will be received at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel on Monday, November 1, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., where a brief prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m. and again on Tuesday, November 2, from 9:30-10:30 a.m at the funeral home.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m at St. Mary’s Church in Mineral Ridge.

Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. To share thoughts of sympathy, visit lanefuneralhomes.com. To send flowers to the family of Dolores J. Mele please visit our Tribute Store.

