AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Christine Roman Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 8, 2023, for Dolores E. (Murphy) Ronzi, of Austintown, Ohio, who passed away peacefully on September 2, 2023.

Dolores was born on August 26, 1941, daughter of Carl and Edna (Waller) Murphy.

She was a 1959 graduate of Lowellville High School. On June 2, 1962, she married Lawrence “Larry” Ronzi, and together they shared 61 years of marriage.

Dolores had a love of history, serving as past President of both the Daughters of the American Revolution and United Daughters of the Confederacy. She lovingly researched her family genealogy back to the 1600’s. Dolores was a swimming instructor for the American Red Cross for over 30 years. She was a swim instructor, artist, jewelry maker, a lifeguard and an avid animal lover, but most of all Dolores loved spending time with her family and friends.

Dolores leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, Larry; son, Edward (Christine) Ronzi; granddaughter, Kristin Ronzi; her sisters, Sandra (Richard) Markle, Patricia (Robert) Smith, Kay Koch and Darlene Nickerson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; nephews, Jeremy and Ricky and her brother-in-law, Hank Koch.

Family and friends may call 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. Friday morning, September 8, 2023, at St. Christine Church prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Angels for Animals in Dolores’ name.

Condolences can be sent and viewed at www.lanefuneralhomes.com

To send flowers to the family of Dolores, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 6, at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.