Dolores “Dolly” DeMay, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores “Dolly” DeMay age 84 passed away surrounded by loving family in the early hours of Tuesday, July 6 2021 at Obrien’s Memorial Nursing Home under the guidance of All Caring Hospice.



Dolly was born December 1, 1936 to the late John and Catherine Soltis Smith.

She married Regis “Leo” DeMay August 12, 1967; he preceded her in death on November 8th, 1996.



She was a 1954 graduate of Brookfield High School and the Trumbull Memorial Hospital School of Nursing.

She went on to work as a dedicated registered nurse at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

She was a lifetime member of St. Bernadette’s/St. Thomas the Apostle Church. In earlier years she served as President of the Woman’s Auxiliary of Masury Council, Knights of Columbus and continued her devotion to the Catholic Faith throughout her life.



Dolly was a loving wife and mother who consistently put the needs of others ahead of herself. She was an avid reader and had a voracious appetite for logic and word puzzles. She enjoyed extensive travel with her husband to a myriad of European destinations. She was forever at her best around others, always adept at making others feel welcome and comfortable leaving an indelible memory with all who had the privilege of meeting her.



Surviving include Sons: Joseph DeMay (Donna) and Bryan DeMay (Shelly); Sisters: Geraldine (George) Lopuchovsky, Kathleen (Lewis) Thompson, Rosemary (Bob) Barnes, Linda Sypert, Marian (Bill) Kolat and Eileen (Bob) Graef; Sister-in-law: Mary Smith; Brothers: John Smith and Martin Smith.



In addition to her parents and husband, Dolly was preceded in death by sister: Dianne Smith; brothers: Paul Smith and Michael Smith.



In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Liberty Arms Activity Department at 1353 Churchill-Hubbard RD, Youngstown, OH 44505 in her name.



Family and friends may visit from 12:30-1:30 p.m. on Saturday July 10, 2021 at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Madasz Chapel located at 6923 Warren Sharon Road in Brookfield, with funeral services to follow at 1:30 p.m.



Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com

To send flowers to the family of Dolores “Dolly” DeMay please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 8 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.