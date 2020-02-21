Dolores “Doe” Ruth Roberts, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores “Doe” Ruth Roberts peacefully passed away at home with family by her side on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.

She was born August 31, 1930 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of William and Cecelia (Dean) Roberts.



She graduated from Warren G Harding High School in 1948 and resided in the Warren area all her life.

Doe was a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church of Warren where she sang tenor in the choir for over 40 years. She was a dedicated member of her church and participated in numerous church groups.

Doe took great pride in being a devoted homemaker. She was an avid reader, an accomplished pianist, and an occasional harmonica player. Doe cherished spending time with her family, especially holiday gatherings and her yearly family vacation to Gem Beach on Lake Erie.



Doe is survived by her two daughters, Susie (Gary) Wireman and Becky (Jim) Lough and son, Bill Seagreaves, all of Vienna; grandchildren, Ben (Shannon) Wireman, Bethany (Mike) Sasanecki, Brittany (Dr. Douglas) Muccio and John Wayne (Samantha) Carroll and eight great-grandchildren; a sister, M.A. (Dr. John) Vlad and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister and brother-in-law, Willie and Gunner Dunmire.



The family will receive visitors in the parlor at the First Presbyterian Church in Warren on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., with a Memorial Service immediately following.

They also ask that, in lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice of the Valley, Trumbull Branch.



Arrangements were entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes – Madasz Chapel in Brookfield.



Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Dolores “Doe” Ruth Roberts , please visit Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 24, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.