CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores A. “Cookie” Wilson, 82, of Cortland, passed away on Tuesday October 10, 2023, at Andover Village in Andover, Ohio.

She was born on September 28, 1941, in Morgantown, WV, a daughter of the late Paul Shine and the late Mary Spak Shine.

Cookie was a 1959 graduate of St. Francis High School and was a member of St. Robert Catholic Church in Cortland.

She received her advanced training as an EMT from the Youngstown State University. She also attended numerous symposiums, lectures, and training classes to further her education in emergency medicine.

Cookie started her career at the W.V.U. Hospital as an admitting clerk before working as an EMT for the Mecca Vol. Fire Dept. where she became the first female officer at the department and retired as Squad Commander.

Cookie was most proud of her years she spent working as a homemaker and mother to her twin sons. She loved nature and spending her time at the family farm in Pennsylvania. She enjoyed the woods, flowers, autumn leaves and the sounds of a babbling brook, the rain, wind and the ocean. Cookie also loved music and dancing. She studied tap and ballet in her youth and had taught ballet as well. Cookie loved to make people happy. She enjoyed making pepperoni rolls for her family and friends and cherished the time she spent with them.

Cookie was a former member of the Howland Mother of Twins Club, Eagles Nest Club and the Mecca Vol. Fire Dept. Women’s Auxiliary.

She is survived by her son, Christopher (Dawn) Wilson of Cortland; and sisters, Mary Ann Ayersman of Morgantown, West Virginia and Paulette Shine of Morgantown, West Virginia. Also surviving is her beloved grandson, Eric Wilson.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Michael Wilson, and sister Frances Barrick.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday October 16, 2023, at Lane Family Funeral Homes Shafer Winans Chapel located at 164 North High St. in Cortland, where friends may visit one hour prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Cookies memory to the St. Robert Catholic Church, 4659 Niles Cortland Rd., Cortland, OH 44410.

